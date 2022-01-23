COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man died in a shooting Saturday evening in east Columbus.

Columbus police say officers were sent to the 1800 block of Wyton Ct. on report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was located inside his residence with a gunshot wound and was transported to Grant Hospital.

Police say the victim died of his injuries roughly 30 minutes after officers were dispatched. The incident remains under investigation.

This is the 7th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.