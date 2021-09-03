24-hour police sweep nets illegal guns, wanted felons, and illegal drivers

Columbus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County law enforcement says Operation Unity, a 24-hour neighborhood sweep to get dangerous entities off the streets, also served to educate residents on how to be safer in their communities.

The operation began at 8 a.m. Thursday and focused on a two-mile radius of James Road and Livingston Ave. According to a release from Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, the area was selected based on violent crime statistics.

Social workers from the Columbus CARE Coalition were also on hand to work with crime victims, the homeless, and others who have experienced trauma.

Chief Bryant said Thursday’s sweep was the first in a series of such operations in neighborhoods around Columbus.

Operation Unity results:

  • 251 Traffic Stops
  • 155 Traffic Citations
  • 100 Traffic Warnings
  • 18 Felony Arrests
  • 10 Misdemeanor Arrests
  • 31 No Operator’s license
  •  5 OVI
  • 9 Search Warrants Served
  • 20 Arrest Warrants Served
  • $51,000.00 Illegal Assets Seized
  • 11 Illegal Guns Seized
  • 1 Stolen Vehicle Recovered
  • 1 Juvenile Arrest
  • 54 Citizens Contacted
  • 12.8 grams of Cocaine Seized worth $1,280
  • 1457.3 grams of Fentanyl Seized worth $110,632
  • 12.2 grams of Heroin Seized worth $1,220
  • 323.39 grams of Marijuana Seized worth $3,233
  •  96.76 grams of Pills Seized worth $1,451
  • 28 Vehicle Impounds
  • 201 grams of Methamphetamine Seized worth $20,100

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Celebrating Labor Day holiday

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 6,179 new cases, 81 additional deaths

Ben Gelber: Pleasant holiday weekend, few showers Saturday night

Robert Clark Safety Director press conference

Hookah smoking is powerful and harmful: Water doesn't filter carcinogens

One person injured when vehicle crashes into north Columbus apartment

More Local News