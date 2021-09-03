24-hour police sweep nets illegal guns, wanted felons, and illegal drivers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County law enforcement says Operation Unity, a 24-hour neighborhood sweep to get dangerous entities off the streets, also served to educate residents on how to be safer in their communities.

The operation began at 8 a.m. Thursday and focused on a two-mile radius of James Road and Livingston Ave. According to a release from Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, the area was selected based on violent crime statistics.

Social workers from the Columbus CARE Coalition were also on hand to work with crime victims, the homeless, and others who have experienced trauma.

Chief Bryant said Thursday’s sweep was the first in a series of such operations in neighborhoods around Columbus.

Operation Unity results: