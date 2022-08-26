COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 22-year-olds have been charged in connection to a double homicide at a Hilltop sports bar in July.

Columbus residents Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis were charged with murder Thursday after being accused of shooting four people, killing two of them, at Cain’s Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16, according to Franklin County court records.

The murder charges come after the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers offered the public a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of Kenner and Davis. It is unclear whether the suspects’ charges resulted from the reward offer.

Around 2 a.m. on July 16, police responded to reports of a shooting at Cain’s Sports Bar, where the found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced a 39-year-old dead at the scene, and a second victim, 30-year-old Denver Spencer, died after being taken to Grant Medical Center, police said. The victims’ deaths marked the 72nd and 73rd homicides in Columbus this year.

A third victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Grant in stable condition. A fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, was treated for a grazing gunshot wound after calling for a medic on the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive just after 3:10 a.m., according to police.