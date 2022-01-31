COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old has been charged with murder and felonious assault in connection to a 2020 shooting in southeast Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

Ricky Williams, Jr. was charged Monday in Franklin County for his alleged involvement in the 2020 death of Christina Perry, 35.

Perry, who was found sitting in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back in October 2020, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

At the time of Perry’s death, police said an unknown vehicle approached her car and opened fire at Perry and the passenger with her. A detective said at a Monday press conference that the passenger was later identified as Perry’s son, who was 13 years old at the time of the shooting.

Williams is being held in custody at the Franklin County Correctional Facility in Jackson Pike, according to the docket report.

His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.