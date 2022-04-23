COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police provided an update into its investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s east side early Friday morning.

CPD said the victim was identified as 22-year-old Efrem Blackwell Jr. in the 32nd homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Blackwell Jr. was found dead with a gunshot wound at the 1700 block of Rainbow Park just after midnight on Friday.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.