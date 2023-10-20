Watch a previous NBC4 report on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 21-year-old suspect believed to have murdered a 20-year-old man in west Columbus this summer turned himself in Thursday.

Salad Jeylani is charged with murdering Osman Ali in the 1300 block of Crossing Green Lane at about 11:56 p.m. on July 22, according to Columbus police. Jeylani is currently incarcerated in the Franklin County Jail.

Authorities said Ali was seated in his car when he was shot by Jeylani. The 20-year-old was transported to Doctor’s West hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. on July 23.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4488 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.