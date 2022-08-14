An earlier report on the shooting can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub.

CPD state that they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound.

After being transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said Watkins was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. Saturday morning, police said two people were detained at the scene.

This is the 86th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with further information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4730.