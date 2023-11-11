COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said in an update that a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in southeast Columbus.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Landon Drive in the Berwyn West neighborhood at around 5:50 p.m. The victim, 41-year-old Michael Holland, was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to Obetz Ohio Health in critical condition. Holland was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

According to police, the shooting started as a fight and the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Thomas Lacey III. He stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested and charged with murder.

Lacey III is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday morning.