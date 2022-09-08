COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting of a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

Paul R. Harris III, 21, has been indicted after Columbus police identified him as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Trey L. Glover, 32, on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue in May, court documents show. Shortly after 3 a.m. on May 28, police arrived to the scene where they found Glover and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire pronounced Glover dead at 3:30 a.m., police said. Glover’s death marked the 51st homicide in Columbus this year. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Harris is currently out on bond and his case has been bound over to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, where he will be arraigned on Sept. 21.