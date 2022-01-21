COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A beloved husband and religious leader won’t be forgotten by his community which doubled the reward money on Friday to find his killer.

The Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio) today provided an update to the community in the homicide of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam, and announced an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“He is not a statistic,” CAIR said in a media release. “Too often, the homicides of Black, immigrant men are overlooked, disregarded, forgotten. We refuse to let that happen here.”

At the press conference, Columbus Police released video that shows a man driving the van in which Imam Mohamed’s body was discovered. The driver of the van appears to be wearing a red bandana and white or latex gloves, said investigators. You can view that on Columbus PD’s Facebook.

CAIR put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. An additional $10,000 reward collected by community leaders has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers anonymously at 614-461-8477 or stopcrime.org.