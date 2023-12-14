COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It is never too early to start planning for fair season, and you can now start marking those dates on your calendar.

Next year’s Ohio county fairs schedule is set, which also means the dates for the 2024 Ohio State Fair have been scheduled as well. The fair season will kick off on June 8 and conclude in October.

The Ohio State Fair in Columbus will take place from July 24 to Aug. 4. For information on prices and more, follow this link. Concert announcements for the Fair are expected early next year with roughly a dozen shows set to be announced.

For the full schedule, follow this link.

Central Ohio county fairs

Ohio State Fair: July 24-Aug. 4

July 24-Aug. 4 Athens County: Aug. 2-10

Aug. 2-10 Coshocton County : Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Sept. 27-Oct. 3 Crawford County (Bucyrus): July 15-20

July 15-20 Delaware County : Sept. 14-21

Sept. 14-21 Fairfield County (Lancaster): Oct. 6-12

Oct. 6-12 Fayette County (Washington Court House): July 15-20

July 15-20 Franklin County (Hilliard): July 15-21

July 15-21 Guernsey County (Old Washington): Sept. 9-15

Sept. 9-15 Hardin County (Kenton): Sept. 3-8

Hocking County (Logan): Sept. 9-14

Knox County (Mount Vernon): July 20-27

Madison County (London): July 6-13

Marion County: July 1-6

Morrow County (Mount Gilead): Aug. 26-Sept. 2

Perry County (New Lexington): July 15-20

Pickaway County (Circleville): June 15-22

Pike County (Piketon): July 26-Aug. 3

Ross County (Chillicothe): Aug. 3-10

Union County (Marysville): July 21-27