COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite the winter chill, the time has arrived for parents to start planning their children’s summer activities as the competition for sought-after programs heats up.

Locking down your summer camp schedule early will ensure a seamless and stress-free transition into the warmer months. Whether students are drawn to arts, sciences, sports, or nature exploration, various programs in central Ohio will allow you to tailor your children’s summer experiences.

City of Columbus Recreation and Parks summer camps

Week-long themed camps designed for children aged 6-12. Participants engage in a variety of activities such as arts, crafts, sports, games, science experiments and nature exploration, as noted on the website. Enroll for a single session or enjoy the entire summer experience.

Registration begins Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Details here.

Classroom Antics Tech Camps

Classroom Antics helps guide children in the transformation from tech consumers to tech creators, according to its website. Classes use beloved products such as LEGO, Minecraft, Roblox, VEX, and Scratch.

For the summer camp season, Classroom Antics presents eight distinctive in-person enrichment programs. Each STEAM program is carefully crafted for different age groups and scheduled at various times throughout the day. Details here.

Columbus Academy Summer Experience

Columbus Academy describes its “Summer Experience” as a summer filled with limitless possibilities, ranging from track & field with Ohio State athletes to Broadway and everything in between. Parents can begin making plans now for a season packed with diverse opportunities.

• Priority Registration for Current CA families: Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. – midnight

• Priority Registration for returning families from SE23 & CA Alumni: Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. – midnight

• General Public: Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. Details here.

Columbus Children’s Theatre full-day summer camps

Every week of the camp ensures students gain valuable onstage performance exposure and backstage production expertise in theatrical disciplines such as scenic design, costuming, and beyond, according to Columbus Children’s Theatre.

2024 Summer camp registrations are open now. Details here.

Columbus College of Art & Design’s Creative Summer Workshops

An ideal avenue for children, teenagers, and adults to unleash their creativity. CCAD notes that courses encompass art and design for young artists, botanical art, printmaking, fashion design, animation, 3D illustration, digital comics, painting, puppetry, game development, and a myriad of other creative pursuits.

Classes are held on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon for morning sessions, or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. for afternoon sessions.

Enrollment is open now. Details here.

Franklin Park Conservatory summer camps

Apart from engaging in themed activities, campers will have the opportunity to discover the Conservatory and its numerous gardens, including The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden, according to Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Member Registration:

• 3-4-Year-Old Camps (Half Day) open on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 11 a.m.

• 5-6-Year-Old Camps (Full Day) open on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m.

• 7-8-Year-Old Camps (Full Day) open on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 11 a.m.

• Non-member Registration: Opens at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Details here.

IDEAS Summer Camps for Boys & Girls – Columbus School for Girls

Crafted to serve as a classic day camp for Pre-K to 2nd grade and as a cutting-edge program centered on art, science, and technology for grades 3-8, this camp offers a unique and comprehensive summer camp experience, according to the website. Details here.

Ohio State University Summer Camp Reky

Camp Recky welcomes both the Ohio State community and the broader Columbus community, according to OSU.

By engaging in sports and recreation, participants will develop self-confidence while acquiring essential 21st-century skills, including initiative, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Suitable for ages 6-13.

• Jan. 20, 2024, Parent Info Session, RPAC Meeting Rooms, 1-3 p.m., Information session about Camp Recky 2024. This meeting is ideal for new families to Camp Recky.

• Feb. 13, 2024, General Registration Opens 9 a.m. — Online only. Details here.

Metro Parks Summer Camps

Tailored for children to embrace their individuality, join in nature exploration and form new friendships each week. A committed and expert Camp Team ensures a secure environment for kids to embark on outdoor adventures, creating lasting memories and friendships that extend throughout a lifetime, Metro Parks notes in its camp description.

2024 summer Camp information is coming soon. Details here.

Wellington Summer Program

The Wellington Summer Program offers children entering prekindergarten through grade 12 the chance to explore newfound talents, acquire essential skills, overcome challenges, and forge enduring friendships, according to its website.

• Registration for the 2024 Summer Program opened to Wellington families on Jan. 8, at 6 a.m.

• General registration opens on Feb. 1 at 6 a.m. Details here.

YMCA Summer Day Camp

Summer day camps cater to school-age children, focusing on fostering relationships, creating a sense of belonging, achieving success in new endeavors, preventing summer learning loss, spending quality time outdoors, and fostering an understanding of the environment, the YMCA site states.

Tailored for youth entering 1st – 6th grade, these programs are facilitated by enthusiastic and caring staff, providing a blend of enjoyment, friendships, challenges, and positive experiences.

New for 2024: Day camp locations will offer field trip experiences throughout the summer.

Registration for YMCA of Central Ohio Day Camps opens Feb. 1 at 7 a.m. Details here.