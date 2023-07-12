COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In two weeks, the Ohio State Fair kicks off and will run until Aug. 6 at the Ohio Expo Center. The fair will feature more than 50 rides, all kinds of food, exhibits, games and more for all to enjoy. The fair also has a concert and event series line-up.

If you plan to go to the fair, here is what you need to know before you go and what’s new this year.

Parking

General parking is free in the main lots north of Cardinal Gate, but reserved parking is not available to the general public.

Admission gate hours

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., except on Aug. 6 when admission gates close at 6 p.m.

Admission

Adults (ages 13-59) $12

Youth (ages 6-12) $10

Senior (ages 60 and up) $10

Children 5 and under are free

Ride prices

$32 Ride-All-Day Wristband, advance-sale

$35 Ride-All-Day Wristband, at the fair

Anyone can also buy individual ride credits for $1. All rides require 3 credits or more.

New food

Dipped Cookie Dough

Gelato Tacos

Fresh Squeezed Blue Raspberry Lemon Shakes

Crawfish Bowls

Build Your Own Cookie Sandwich

For the full list of new foods, click here.

Attractions to see

Butter Cow

Natural Resources Park

Petting Zoo

Smokey Bear

Bull Riding

Accessible Playground

Limited time attractions

NASA Journey to Tomorrow Exhibit

For more information on ride prices, building hours and more, click here.