COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In two weeks, the Ohio State Fair kicks off and will run until Aug. 6 at the Ohio Expo Center. The fair will feature more than 50 rides, all kinds of food, exhibits, games and more for all to enjoy. The fair also has a concert and event series line-up.

If you plan to go to the fair, here is what you need to know before you go and what’s new this year.

Parking

  • General parking is free in the main lots north of Cardinal Gate, but reserved parking is not available to the general public.

Admission gate hours

  • Monday – Friday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., except on Aug. 6 when admission gates close at 6 p.m.

Admission

  • Adults (ages 13-59) $12
  • Youth (ages 6-12) $10
  • Senior (ages 60 and up) $10
  • Children 5 and under are free

Ride prices

  • $32 Ride-All-Day Wristband, advance-sale
  • $35 Ride-All-Day Wristband, at the fair

Anyone can also buy individual ride credits for $1. All rides require 3 credits or more.

New food

  • Dipped Cookie Dough
  • Gelato Tacos
  • Fresh Squeezed Blue Raspberry Lemon Shakes
  • Crawfish Bowls
  • Build Your Own Cookie Sandwich

For the full list of new foods, click here.

Attractions to see

Limited time attractions

  • NASA Journey to Tomorrow Exhibit

For more information on ride prices, building hours and more, click here.