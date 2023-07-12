COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In two weeks, the Ohio State Fair kicks off and will run until Aug. 6 at the Ohio Expo Center. The fair will feature more than 50 rides, all kinds of food, exhibits, games and more for all to enjoy. The fair also has a concert and event series line-up.
If you plan to go to the fair, here is what you need to know before you go and what’s new this year.
Parking
- General parking is free in the main lots north of Cardinal Gate, but reserved parking is not available to the general public.
Admission gate hours
- Monday – Friday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., except on Aug. 6 when admission gates close at 6 p.m.
Admission
- Adults (ages 13-59) $12
- Youth (ages 6-12) $10
- Senior (ages 60 and up) $10
- Children 5 and under are free
Ride prices
- $32 Ride-All-Day Wristband, advance-sale
- $35 Ride-All-Day Wristband, at the fair
Anyone can also buy individual ride credits for $1. All rides require 3 credits or more.
New food
- Dipped Cookie Dough
- Gelato Tacos
- Fresh Squeezed Blue Raspberry Lemon Shakes
- Crawfish Bowls
- Build Your Own Cookie Sandwich
For the full list of new foods, click here.
Attractions to see
- Butter Cow
- Natural Resources Park
- Petting Zoo
- Smokey Bear
- Bull Riding
- Accessible Playground
Limited time attractions
- NASA Journey to Tomorrow Exhibit
For more information on ride prices, building hours and more, click here.