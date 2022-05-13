COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards, which honors musical theatre productions by participating central Ohio high schools.

The student showcase, presented in the style of Broadway’s prestigious Tony® Awards, was held on Tuesday at the Ohio Theatre, CAPA said in a release. The event included performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, plus opening and closing numbers with nominated students.

A total of 18 central Ohio high schools participated by submitting a 2021-22 musical theatre production for review by the educational program’s team of judges. Nominations were made in 11 categories including Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Student Orchestra and Outstanding Technical Execution.

The 2022 CAPA Marquee Award winners are:

Outstanding Student Orchestra sponsored by The DiMarco Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family

Costuming Guild, Bishop Watterson High School, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Joshua Pearson, Olentangy Berlin High School, Set Design, Mamma Mia!

Upper Arlington High School, 42 nd Street, Stage Manager: Edith LeBlanc

KK Murphy, Upper Arlington High School, Maggie Jones in 42 nd Street

William Baumann, Westerville North High School, Chef Louis in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Olentangy Liberty High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

David O’Roark, Worthington Christian School, The SpongeBob Musical

Upper Arlington High School, 42 nd Street

Bella Price, Westerville South High School, Alice Murphy in Bright Star

Wyatt Kerns, Worthington Christian School, Squidward Q. Tentacles in The SpongeBob Musical

Wyatt Kerns and Bella Price, winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, will now compete nationally at The 2022 Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Kerns and Price will participate in a week-long program in New York City, which includes intensive professional training led by Broadway theatre professionals and industry experts. The week will culminate in a talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage.

Kerns is a graduating senior from Worthington Christian Upper School where he has been a member of the theatre department, on stage and behind the scenes. He enjoys studying music theory, composing music, reading, dancing in tap class and continuing his study in voice. He will be attending The Ohio State University School of Music to study choral music education with a minor in vocal performance.

Price is a graduating senior from Westerville South High School. She has been heavily involved with her school’s theatre program for four years. She enjoys writing, playing guitar and piano, and expanding her wardrobe. Price will pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University in Fall 2022.