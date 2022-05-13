COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a Maryland man they’re looking for that is accused of killing two people at an apartment in north Columbus in 2021.

Police announced Friday they have charged Daniel A. Newsome, 28, of Maryland, with two counts of murder and issued a warrant for his arrest. Newsome is wanted in connection with the deaths of Christina Antoline, 40, and Randall M. Davis, 66.

On Aug. 23, Columbus police went to an apartment in the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road after the complex manager reported she found an unresponsive woman in the residence. Investigators also found a man in the bedroom as well, and identified the pair as Antoline and Davis. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Columbus Division of Police continues to investigate and asked anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.