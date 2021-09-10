2021 Blue Mass will honor first responders, 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An event to honor all active, retired, and deceased first responders is taking place Friday afternoon in Columbus.

It’s called The Blue Mass, and it dates back to 1934 in Washington, D.C. The service is now a tradition in cities throughout the United States.

Organizers say the event will also be a time to remember the nearly 3,000 who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The event, which begins at 5 p.m., is sponsored by St. Timothy Church and St. Timothy Knights of Columbus Council 14345. The celebrant will be The Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan, Bishop of Columbus.

NBC4i.com will stream the event live right here and on the app.

