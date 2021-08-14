2021 African-American Male Wellness Walk kicks off in downtown Columbus

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The African-American Male Wellness Walk is getting underway in downtown Columbus.

People began gathering in Livingston Park early Saturday morning in preparation for the event, for which NBC4 is a proud sponsor.

According to the African-American Male Wellness Agency, some $600,000 has been raised to promote the life expectancy of African-American men in physical health, mental health, financial health, fatherhood and research.

Donations are being accepted on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

African-American Male Wellness Walk

Liz McGiffin: Cooler, drier start to the weekend

Three promising treatments for COVID-19 under trial at OSU

More Columbus schools in need of A/C systems

Marysville handling high expectations

Annual Tomato Festival returns

More Local News