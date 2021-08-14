2021 African-American Male Wellness Walk kicks off in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The African-American Male Wellness Walk is getting underway in downtown Columbus.

People began gathering in Livingston Park early Saturday morning in preparation for the event, for which NBC4 is a proud sponsor.













According to the African-American Male Wellness Agency, some $600,000 has been raised to promote the life expectancy of African-American men in physical health, mental health, financial health, fatherhood and research.

Donations are being accepted on the agency’s website.