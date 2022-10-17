Above: See the previous reporting from when police arrested the suspect in 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing his girlfriend more than three years ago, according to court records.

Marcos Solis. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Marcos Solis III, 26, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as well as displaying or brandishing a firearm, both felonies. Not including jail time already served, Franklin County Common Pleas Court records showed the prosecutor recommended between 14 and 20 years on his prison sentence for the combined charges.

Columbus police originally arrested Solis on July 12, 2019, on a murder charge. Solis had called 9-1-1 that morning and told CPD he shot and killed his 32-year-old girlfriend, Deborah Saenz. Emergency crews arrived to find Saenz shot multiple times, and later pronounced her dead at Grant Medical Center.

The murder charge would later be dropped in favor of manslaughter. Franklin County Common Pleas Court records showed “nolle prosequi” next to the original charge of murder. The Latin term commonly means the prosecutor gave formal notice they were abandoning that part of the case.