COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after a person was shot at a gas station in southwest Columbus.

Police say that officers went to the Turkey Hill gas station on Georgesville Rd. just before midnight on Friday on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, a clerk at the gas station stated that an unknown male suspect fired at a 20-year-old male victim and both fled the scene after the incident.

The victim is said to have walked-in to Doctors West Hospital with a gunshot wound after the shooting, according to police.

The report states that police then interviewed the victim who said he was shot in the right foot at the gas station after an argument. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.