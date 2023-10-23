A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was accused in a deadly shooting two years ago in southeast Columbus has been found guilty by a jury.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, 20-year-old Othman Abdu was found guilty of murder, aggravated murder, and felonious assault in two separate shootings on Halloween 2021.

At 6:35 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, officers found 21-year-old Nazeer Winton lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds near an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane. Winton was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Abdu was arrested a few weeks later and was also accused of shooting another person earlier on Oct. 31 in west Columbus. The victim recovering from a minor injury, 20-year-old David Penton Jr., was also arrested in connection to the shooting death of Winton.

A Franklin County judge is scheduled to sentence Abdu on Nov. 16. He faces a minimum life sentence in prison with parole eligibility after 39 years in the year 2062.