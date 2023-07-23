COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night in west Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Crossing Green Lane, just south of Hilliard, at 11:56 p.m. Saturday. Police say the victim, Osman Ali, was seated in his car when an unknown person shot him.

Ali was taken to Doctor’s West hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information to assist in CPD’s homicide investigation can contact police at 614-645-4488 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.