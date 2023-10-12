COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Imperial Stewart was indicted on six felony charges on Thursday.

Michael Bowles, 20, was charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery, abuse of a corpse and having a weapon under disability.

He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 16.

Michael is one of seven suspects. The other suspects charged in this case include Michael’s brother, 18-year-old Mi-Quel, and his mother, 40-year-old Tywisha Peterson, who were each charged with a felony obstruction of justice charge.

Four others — 39-year-old Genee Dumas, 43-year-old Raymor Dumas, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — have been arrested in the case. Genee and the 17-year-old are charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Raymour is charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. The 16-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice and murder.

Imperial Stewart was reported missing on Sept. 20. His body was found near Agler Road and Sunbury Road on Oct. 3.

Police said Stewart was attempting to buy a gun when he was shot and killed. According to court documents, Stewart purchased a gun from Bowles. Stewart was then allegedly shot by him when a 16-year-old boy in the car attempted to rob Stewart of the gun.

According to court records, Mi’Quel was also shot, nonfatally, inside the car while Stewart was being robbed. Michael then dropped Mi’Quel off at a relative’s home, court records state.

The court records go on to say that Peterson and her son Michael allegedly met up at a home in east Columbus to discuss getting rid of the car, which police allegedly found the car burned out in Fairfield County.