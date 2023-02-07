COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died in the hospital after he was shot Sunday morning in south Columbus.

Marchel Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center on Tuesday at 9:26 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Markham Road at 2:54 a.m. on Sunday and found Brooks and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.