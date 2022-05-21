COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday by police two days after a warrant was issued relating to his alleged role in an April shooting at a north Columbus Roosters, according to court records.

Court records said Travaughn McConnell was charged with attempted murder and numerous counts of felonious assault after taking the alleged shooter to the Roosters and notifying them about a target.

McConnell is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the police complaint, a police investigation determined the waitress who was shot by the alleged shooter was not the intended target.

Two weeks after the shooting, Roosters Wings announced the closure of the location on 161 Cleveland Avenue near East Dublin Granville Road.

A separate shooting occurred at this location in February, leaving 18-year-old Marshawn Davis dead.