COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart is now in police custody.

Columbus police said patrol officers took Michael Bowles into custody shortly after 11 a.m. This comes less than 24 hours after the body of Imperial Stewart was found in northeast Columbus near Agler and Sunbury roads, sources told NBC4. Members of Stewart’s family also confirmed that his body has been found.

Bowles is one of five people charged in this case. Bowles’ brother, Mi’Quel, 18, and his mother, Tywisha Peterson, 40, were each charged with a felony obstruction of justice charge after being arrested Monday. Both received $500,000 bonds Tuesday. The two were also ordered to stay away from each other.

According to court documents, Stewart purchased a gun from Bowles. Stewart was then allegedly shot by him when a 16-year-old boy in the car attempted to rob Stewart of the gun.

Three others — 39-year-old Genee Dumas, the 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old — have been arrested in the case. Dumas and the 16-year-old are charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. The 17-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice.

According to court records, Mi’Quel Bowles was shot inside a Chrysler 300 while Stewart was being robbed. Michael then dropped Mi’Quel Bowles off at a relative’s home, court records state.

Mi’Quel Bowles allegedly denied being in the car or having any knowledge of Stewart’s disappearance, court records state. He also allegedly claimed to not know what happened to him or where it happened.

“We have witness and evidence that are contrary to that,” the prosecutor said.

The court records go on to say that Peterson and her son Michael allegedly met up at a home in east Columbus to discuss getting rid of the Chrysler. Police allegedly found the car burned out in Fairfield County.

Mi’Quel Bowles and Peterson are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12.