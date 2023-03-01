COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police units collaborated for a 20-hour period that resulted in numerous arrests and a plethora of drugs and weapons seized from west side neighborhoods.

Columbus police say from 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 23, their patrol officers, SWAT, drug, traffic, and major crimes units conducted “Operation Unity VII” in response to crime trends in particular neighborhoods. The neighborhoods police focused on for the operation were the Hilltop, Franklinton, and others in the area of southwest Columbus.

During the operation, police said they made 35 arrests with 17 of them being felony arrests while also serving six search warrants. Police also seized or impounded multiple drugs, weapons, cash, and vehicles. Those include:

Cocaine (204 grams)

Fentanyl (173 grams)

Meth (39 grams)

Heroin (7 grams)

Marijuana (2,726 grams)

Illegal guns (14)

Vehicles (13 impounded)

Columbus police say from 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 23, their officers, SWAT, drug units, traffic units, and major crimes detectives conducted "Operation Unity VII" in response to crime trends in particular neighborhoods. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The total street value of the drugs recovered is slightly above $95,000, according to police. Additionally, 174 traffic citations were issued for 170 traffic stops.