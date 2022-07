COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly two dozen cars were broken into Monday evening at a parking lot near John Glenn International Airport, according to Columbus Police.

Police say that this occurred around 11:00 p.m. at the Republic Airways parking lot on the 4300 block of East 5th Avenue.

Upwards of 20 cars were burglarized with multiple guns stolen from inside the cars.

No suspect information is available at this time as officers continue to investigate.