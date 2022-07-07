COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire at a north Columbus home early Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Bolenhill Avenue where they found three people trapped inside a burning residence.

All three were pulled from the home by firefighters and transported to an area hospital. Two of the fire victims died at the hospital. The third remains in critical condition, according to firefighters.

Firefighters have not released the cause of the fire.