COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man that has been charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to a Monday night northeast Columbus shooting appeared in court Wednesday.

29-year-old Marquise Sheppard appeared at Franklin County Municipal Court to be arraigned and had his bond set at $2 million. Sheppard is accused of shooting and killing a man and a woman near a northeast Columbus apartment complex.

The Columbus Division of Police said it sent officers to the Garden Apartments Complex on Plum Creek Drive at 11:52 p.m. on reports of a shooting. There, they found two people who had been shot.

The female victim was pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m. The male victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m.

A preliminary investigation shows an argument took place between the victims and Sheppard, according to CPD.