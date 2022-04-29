COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman charged in Franklinton homicide in 2021 was in court Friday.

Teonna Brooks was issued a $2 million bond during an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:45 p.m., July 22, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Central Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brooks has been charged in connection to the shooting. Her preliminary hearing is schedudled for May 6.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.