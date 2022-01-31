COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two men they said stole another man’s car after pulling it out of a ditch earlier this month.

According to police, the theft happened on Jan. 17 at approximately 12:28 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Case Road.

The first man drove the victim’s car out of the ditch, then took off with the vehicle, police said. The second man then fled the scene in a white Dodge van.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4165.