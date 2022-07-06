COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested two men and charged them in connection to a deadly shooting in the Linden area last week.

Shandale Brown, 23, and Ayub Issack, 20, are both facing murder charges in the shooting death of William Hinson on June 30 after being arrested by SWAT officers, Tuesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole, and the driver, Hinson, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.