COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting overnight Saturday inside a sports bar in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police.

Police say they received reports of the shooting just after 2:00 a.m. near Jay’s Sports Lounge at the 3400 block of Sullivant Ave.

At least four people in total were shot inside the bar with a police dispatcher stating two of them were pronounced dead: one at the scene and one at Grant Medical Center.

The conditions of the other two victims are unknown at this time as police continue to investigate.