Surveillance video released by Columbus police before the shooting can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been named as a suspect and charged with murder after a fatal shooting at Esporta Fitness in west Columbus.

According to court documents from Franklin County Municipal Court, Tae Von Bush has a warrant out for his arrest and is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham on March 28 on the gym’s basketball court just before 9 p.m.

According to an affidavit, Cunningham had just finished a pick-up basketball game and was approached by Bush, who was waiting for the next game to start. The court document states a short argument occurred and shortly after, Bush pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Cunningham multiple times.

Officers were sent to the gym located on the 1800 block of Tanglewood Park Boulevard where they found Cunningham suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cunningham was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.

Police believe two suspects ran out of the back of the building and left in a white car after the shooting. However, no second suspect had been named as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Police asked anyone with knowledge of the shooting or persons of interest to call its Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

Online court records show Bush has two other cases on file.

In May 2022, Bush was charged with petty theft. Earlier this month, a bench warrant was issued for Bush’s arrest.

In November 2021, Warren County court records show Bush was indicted on receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, and failure to comply with police charges. According to court documents, Bush is accused of breaking into two separate car dealerships. While allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, court records state that Bush failed to stop when police attempted a traffic stop. He then allegedly ditched the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.