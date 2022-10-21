COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old was indicted Thursday in connection to a double homicide in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

Omarion King, of Columbus, was formally accused of murder in Franklin County Common Pleas Court about a week after being arrested and charged with fatally shooting two men in the 1300 block of Atcheson Street on Oct. 4, according to court records.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers responded to the east side location just after 6 p.m., where they found the two victims — Eugene Daniels III, 20, and Jordan Cameron, 22 — dead from gunshot wounds. A witness told police they noticed a man shoot the two victims and run away from the area.

King is facing 13 criminal charges in relation to the double homicide, according to court records: six counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of having a weapon under disability.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 1 p.m. on Monday, court records indicate. The deaths of Daniels III and Cameron marked the 107th and 108th homicides in Columbus this year, police said.