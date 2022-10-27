Watch an earlier report on the death of Aniyah Elie in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital last week and died hours later.

Columbus police say Kyrique Camper, 19, was arrested Wednesday night. An arraignment on murder was scheduled for Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Kyrique Camper

On Oct. 16, Aniyah Elie walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital after being shot. She died shortly after midnight on Oct. 17.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation that began in a grocery store parking lot in the 1300 block of North High Street, in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood. Elie and two others left the lot but met back up near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North Fourth Street. Elie was approaching a vehicle when a gunshot struck her.

She arrived at Nationwide Children’s Hospital about 9:45 p.m. and died about 12:10 a.m.

The next day, police released an image of a man and a woman wanted in connection with the shooting. It was not immediately clear whether the man in the image was Camper.