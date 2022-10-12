COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police.

Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene Daniels III, 20, and Jordan Cameron, 22, on October 4.

Officers found both Daniels III and Cameron shot dead just after 6 p.m. that evening on the 1300 block of Atcheson Street. Witnesses said they saw a man shoot the victims and run away from the scene.

King remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday. These were the 107th and 108th homicides in Columbus in 2022.