COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a 19-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery of two separate locations in southern Columbus.

Police say the suspect, Isaiah Powers, went to the 1000 block of Harmon Ave. late Sunday evening and demanded cash and other property at gunpoint at a residence.

Powers fired two shots into the residence before leaving to carry out a second robbery at a drive-thru on the 2300 block of Harrisburg Pike in Grove City, according to police.

At the drive-thru, police report that Powers robbed an employee and struck him several times with fire arm.

Officers apprehended Powers at the scene with his next court date set for Feb. 1.