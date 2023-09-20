COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused in a deadly shooting in the Short North was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning.

19-year-old Quran Boston was arrested by the US Marshals Service Tuesday in South Linden. He is charged in connection with the death of 21-year-old Arthur Pickens who was shot and killed on North High Street back on May 14.

Boston faced a judge for the first time today and was given a $1.5 million bond. Court records say police responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of North High Street in the Short North just after 2:30 a.m. on May 14.

When officers were approaching the scene they heard gunfire and found Pickens lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police say he had been shot as a large group was leaving the scene. Pickens was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died at 3 a.m.

On May 19, Boston was named as the suspect in Pickens death after a witness identified him. He was arrested Tuesday after four months on the run from authorities.

Boston is scheduled to be back in court on September 29.