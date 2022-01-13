COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nineteen schools will be in remote learning Friday in Columbus City Schools, with an additional school out because the heating is broken.

Dominion Middle School will be closed on Friday with no in-person or remote learning, according to the CCS website.

Staff absences mean that the following schools will be in remote learning and will not hold in-person classes on Friday.

Arts Impact Middle School

Berwick Alternative Pre-K-8

Champion Middle School

Devonshire Alternative Elementary School

Columbus Gifted Academy

Hilltonia Middle School

Huy Elementary School

Innis Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School

Livingston K-6

Moler Elementary School

Northgate Intermediate School

Sherwood Middle School

Wedgewood Middle School

West Broad Elementary School

West High School

Whetstone High School

Woodward Park Middle School & 6th grade at Walden

Yorktown Middle School

Teachers and staff at these schools are expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule.

All Middle School athletic practices and games for the remote learning schools are canceled for Friday. All High School athletic practices and games will continue as planned.

The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Friday, the announcement on the website said.