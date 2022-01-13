COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nineteen schools will be in remote learning Friday in Columbus City Schools, with an additional school out because the heating is broken.
Dominion Middle School will be closed on Friday with no in-person or remote learning, according to the CCS website.
Staff absences mean that the following schools will be in remote learning and will not hold in-person classes on Friday.
- Arts Impact Middle School
- Berwick Alternative Pre-K-8
- Champion Middle School
- Devonshire Alternative Elementary School
- Columbus Gifted Academy
- Hilltonia Middle School
- Huy Elementary School
- Innis Elementary School
- Liberty Elementary School
- Livingston K-6
- Moler Elementary School
- Northgate Intermediate School
- Sherwood Middle School
- Wedgewood Middle School
- West Broad Elementary School
- West High School
- Whetstone High School
- Woodward Park Middle School & 6th grade at Walden
- Yorktown Middle School
Teachers and staff at these schools are expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule.
All Middle School athletic practices and games for the remote learning schools are canceled for Friday. All High School athletic practices and games will continue as planned.
The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Friday, the announcement on the website said.