COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thunderstorms that rolled through central Ohio early Saturday morning have caused thousands of outages in the area.

According to AEP Ohio, more than 13,000 customers are without power as of 8 a.m. with 7,900 customer outages reported in Franklin County. Close to 1,500 of those outages are near Reynoldsburg with almost 2,000 near Huber Ridge and more than 1,600 in German Village.

Storms that brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 60 mph hit central Ohio between 4:45 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. A thunderstorm watch was issued during the overnight hours but has since been canceled as skies are expected to clear later Saturday.

AEP is reporting the estimate time of restoration is between 9 and 10 a.m. To follow Live Vipir Radar, click here.