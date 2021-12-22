COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the prison to the playground, 180 bikes that were built inside Ohio’s correctional institutes are now going to foster kids throughout Columbus.

“When these things come in, they are ready to roll and hit the road with our kids,” said Elizabeth Crabtree, director of volunteers at Franklin County Childrens Services.

The donation is made possible through a partnership between the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the non-profit organization, Bike Lady Inc.

“We’ve gone thirteen years now, and have distributed 12,000 bikes, a little over, to kids in foster care all around the state of Ohio,” said Kate Koch, founder and executive director of Bike Lady Inc.

Koch says they assemble the bikes with help from inmates who choose to volunteer.

But she says the last two years, have been a struggle due to COVID and more recently the global supply chain shortage.

However, they were lucky enough to gather around 180 bikes, that were put together by the workers at a local prison.

“It was too late to get the inmates involved, so staff at Pickaway Correctional Institution, they stepped up and said we’ll do it. And they started on Thursday last week, they came in over the weekend and worked, and then they delivered today,” said Koch.

Which is giving families in Franklin County, a Christmas gift they never expected.

“This is generations for us, my Mom actually got help from these guys for me as a child, and I’m just grateful that I can get help for my child as well,” said Tuesday Nichols, a mother from Columbus.