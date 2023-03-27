COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal stabbing of a teenage girl Sunday night in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to the 5600 block of Emporium Square a little after 11:45 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. Police found 17-year-old Halia Culbertson with a stab wound and had her taken to a local hospital. Culbertson arrived at the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m. Monday.

Police say they arrested the suspect, 18-year-old Bryanna Barozzini, who has been charged with murder.

Barozzini’s arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court is scheduled for 9 a.m.