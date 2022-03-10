COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been filed against an 18-year-old who reportedly led police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Michael R. Green, of Columbus, was spotted driving west in a bronze Kia Sportage on Morse and Maize roads when a Columbus police officer — who remembered that a Kia Sportage had recently been stolen — began to follow him on I-71 South, court records state.

The Columbus Police helicopter also pursued the vehicle, which exited the highway at E. 5th Avenue and drove south on 9th Street “at a high rate of speed,” according to court records.

Eventually, two unknown individuals exited the vehicle near Mount Vernon Avenue and Johnson Street, and Green reportedly continued driving through Bexley.

A passerby informed police that the suspects were hiding under a car parked in the driveway of a house on the 100 block of N. Merkle Road where they were arrested by police, according to court records.

Columbus police officers recovered the key to the stolen Kia Sportage, and Green reportedly confessed to being in possession of the vehicle, court records state.

Green, whose arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, is being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.