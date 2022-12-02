Columbus police has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred one month ago in the South Linden neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has turned himself in after police identified him as a suspect in a fatal South Linden shooting.

Authorities responded to East 19th and Gladstone avenues around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 30 after a report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. At the scene, officers said they found 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III suffering from a gunshot wound while sitting in a car.

Campbell III was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m. A witness reported that a man fired a gun into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Columbus police identified the suspect on Nov. 30 as X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, 18, who has been charged with murder. Hergins-Turns turned himself in at the Franklin County Jail on Friday.