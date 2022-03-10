COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old student was arrested for bringing a gun to school Thursday, Columbus police said.

At 7:15 a.m., the teen boy walked into Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center on the city’s northeast side with a handgun concealed in his backpack, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

After admitting to school security that he had a gun, he was arrested, police said.

The suspect is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony of the fourth degree, and conveying of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, a felony of the fifth degree, police said.