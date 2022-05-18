COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a northeast Columbus shooting in March, according to court records.

Columbus Police said that Tayeshawn Gavin was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Chaz Daryl Fleming on March 11 on McCutcheon Road and Merwin Hill Drive.

CPD say that Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old male victim was treated at Grant Medical Center.

Three teenagers were in the victim’s vehicle and were not injured, according to Columbus Police.

Gavin is in custody at Franklin County Corrections Center and his arraignment took place Wednesday morning, according to court records.