COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a Saturday southeast Columbus shooting has been identified as an 18-year-old man, according to Columbus Police.

Police say officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Ave. at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley.

At the scene, Columbus Fire personnel pronounced Richardson dead at 3:00 a.m.

Suspect information is not known at this time.

This was the 64th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.