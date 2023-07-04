COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been issued an arrest warrant in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus.

According to police, officers went to a hospital just before 1:30 a.m. after reports that a 21-year-old woman walked-in with a gunshot wound. The woman told officers she was with a friend at the 500 block of South Richardson Avenue when an argument began with an 18-year-old man.

Police say the man fired multiple gunshots at the woman’s vehicle with one bullet hitting her in the arm. Police have issued an arrest warrant for the male suspect and charged him with felonious assault.