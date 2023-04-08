COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with murder in the death of a 15-year-old girl Monday in west Columbus.

On April 3 just before 5:30 p.m., Maria Fernanda Guerra-Sandoval, 15, was found unresponsive outside on the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue, in Westland. Officers arrived to find the girl, who did not appear to be breathing and was reportedly suffering from an unknown injury.

Guerra-Sandoval was pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m., though the circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown.

In a Saturday morning update, police say they have arrested 18-year-old Kevin Jesus-Lopez and charged him with murder.

Jesus-Lopez’s arraignment date has yet to be scheduled.